Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,996 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 177.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,459,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,273 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 161,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 326,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. 19,745,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,607,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.