Tradition Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 6,727.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 697,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 687,392 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 644,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,034 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,660,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,043,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 762,708.0% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 190,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 190,677 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 9,508 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $140.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

