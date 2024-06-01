Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,669,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,680,878. The company has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

