Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.2% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,941,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,292,710. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $460.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

