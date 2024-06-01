Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.62. 5,333,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.02 and its 200-day moving average is $455.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $489.99. The stock has a market cap of $439.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

