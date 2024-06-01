Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $23.88 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,997 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.5% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $78.57.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $78.57. 2,619,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

