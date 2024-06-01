Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIVN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.92. 39,955,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,714,784. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

