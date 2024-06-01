Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $350.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $357.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.28 and a 200-day moving average of $327.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

