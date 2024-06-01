Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.3 %

ONEOK stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.00. 5,168,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,661. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

