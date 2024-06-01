Tradition Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OBDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $56,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,197,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OBDC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,150. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

