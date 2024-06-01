Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34,975 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.6% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,910. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $184.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.42.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

