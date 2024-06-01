Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 799 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,196,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

