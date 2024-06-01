Tradition Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 272,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 299,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth $16,416,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Stock Performance

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 28,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,356. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.