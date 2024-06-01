Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,363 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,363 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,080,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 70,836 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,508 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

