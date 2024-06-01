Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 177,460 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,460 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TIPX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 79,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,789. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.