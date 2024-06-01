Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,708 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.65% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 17,571.3% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 26,357 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 313,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 81,384 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,399,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. 113,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,447. The stock has a market cap of $793.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

