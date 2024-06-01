TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $1,440.00 at KeyCorp

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,363.38.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,343.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $768.23 and a 12 month high of $1,363.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,264.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,136.11.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and sold 29,776 shares worth $37,097,386. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,420,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

