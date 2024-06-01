Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 0.45% of Tri-Continental worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Trading Up 1.3 %

Tri-Continental stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. 21,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,767. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

