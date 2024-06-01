Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ) to Issue — Dividend of $0.49

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Sunday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Price Performance
Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $25.65.
