Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a $14.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGI. Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Trading Up 1.2 %

TGI stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,558.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.