TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 579,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TRUE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 140,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,988. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. On average, analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 31.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

