TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 579,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
TrueCar Trading Up 1.4 %
TRUE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 140,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,988. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.05.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. On average, analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TrueCar
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 31.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TrueCar
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.