Truist Financial Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $176.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $204.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.44.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $128.64 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average is $179.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,782 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.