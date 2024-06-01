TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TuanChe Stock Performance
NASDAQ TC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 5,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
TuanChe Company Profile
