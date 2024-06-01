U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is rhino investment partners Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

rhino investment partners Inc lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 9.0% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $48,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %

USB stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 9,153,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,764,781. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.