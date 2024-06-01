U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,022,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,237,000 after acquiring an additional 494,178 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 42,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 62,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,153,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,781. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

