UBS Group Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $350.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $251.16.

First Solar Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $271.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $286.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,652 shares of company stock worth $16,151,867 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after acquiring an additional 105,236 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in First Solar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Solar by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $298,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

