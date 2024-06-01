UBS Group Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $270.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.85.

Zscaler stock opened at $169.96 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

