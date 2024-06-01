UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.48. The stock had a trading volume of 226,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $128.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average is $116.59.

Insider Activity

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,368.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $3,052,415. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

