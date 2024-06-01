Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Barclays downgraded Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $507.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $395.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.11. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 26.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

