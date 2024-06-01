Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.43 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $64.43 million and $2.30 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,752.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.00681420 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00064625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00090353 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012264 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001211 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 375,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17278897 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $3,040,819.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

