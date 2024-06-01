Unicycive Therapeutics’ (UNCY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNCY. Noble Financial started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNCY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,594,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,984,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,985,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,462 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
