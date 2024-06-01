Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells $583,541.26 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Azeez Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

