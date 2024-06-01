Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the April 30th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Usio will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

