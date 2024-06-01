VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
BATS:XMPT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,197 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14.
About VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF
