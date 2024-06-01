VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Declares $0.19 Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1863 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 321,292 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

