VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Declares $0.19 Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1863 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 321,292 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36.
About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
