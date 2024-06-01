VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1863 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance
Shares of HYD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.34. 321,292 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36.
About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
