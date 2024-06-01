VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Plans Dividend of $0.11

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1071 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance
ITM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.39. 275,087 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile
