VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Plans Dividend of $0.11

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1071 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

ITM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.39. 275,087 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

