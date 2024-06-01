VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Bought by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the quarter. VanEck Long Muni ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 705,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 702,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after buying an additional 133,199 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,068,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 460,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 75,268 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MLN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,928 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

