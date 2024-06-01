VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Plans Dividend of $0.09

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0864 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BATS:MIG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99.
About VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.