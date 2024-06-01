Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTEC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.41. 12,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,245. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.32. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.21 and a 1 year high of $101.86.
About Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.