Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.41. 12,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,245. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.32. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.21 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

About Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

