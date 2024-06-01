Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.07. The stock had a trading volume of 254,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,184. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $134.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.60.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

