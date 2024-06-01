Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $41.70. 140,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.