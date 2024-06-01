Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Increased by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $35,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.45. The company had a trading volume of 135,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,529. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

