Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2412 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
VTEI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $98.45. 5,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,464. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
