Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. 1,239,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,752. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

