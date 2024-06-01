Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. 1,239,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,752. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.