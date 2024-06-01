Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.206 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

