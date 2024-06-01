Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $620,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,578,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,333,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,767. The stock has a market cap of $439.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $489.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $475.02 and a 200 day moving average of $455.09.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

