Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.283 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $77.89.
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
