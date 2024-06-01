Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2226 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VUSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. 613,940 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

