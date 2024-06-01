Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Vantage Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The offshore driller reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.15 million during the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company is in liquidation. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers in the United States and internationally.

